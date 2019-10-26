Ravens' Ufomba Kamalu: Scooped up by Ravens
Kamalu has agreed to a deal with the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kamalu was picked up off the Patriots' practice squad, which means he will be getting a paycheck from both New England and Baltimore during the Ravens' Week 8 bye. He will now have some extra time to get acclimated with the team's defense where he is expected to provide depth at defensive end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...