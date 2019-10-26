Kamalu has agreed to a deal with the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kamalu was picked up off the Patriots' practice squad, which means he will be getting a paycheck from both New England and Baltimore during the Ravens' Week 8 bye. He will now have some extra time to get acclimated with the team's defense where he is expected to provide depth at defensive end.

