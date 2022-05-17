site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Vince Biegel: Lands with Baltimore
RotoWire Staff
Biegel signed a contract with the Ravens on Monday.
Biegel has now signed with four teams in five years and will look to make a name for himself in Baltimore. He spent 2021 in Miami, recording two tackles (one solo) in five games.
