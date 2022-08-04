Biegel was carted off the Ravens' practice field Thursday after suffering a torn Achilles, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Biegel likely will land on the Ravens' injured reserve list, thus bringing his 2022 campaign to an end unless he comes to an injury settlement with the team this offseason. The 29-year-old played just five games over the past two seasons while recovering from a previous torn Achilles suffered in August of 2020. The loss of Biegel should create more opportunities for outside linebackers Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley to make Baltimore's final 53-man roster heading in to the regular season.