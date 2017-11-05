Ravens' Vince Mayle: Active for Week 9
Mayle (concussion) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Mayle faced no limitations at practice Friday and appears fully clear of the concussion he suffered last Thursday. The 26-year-old should serve as the Ravens third tight end with Ben Watson and Maxx Williams (ankle) both active Sunday.
