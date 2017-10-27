Ravens' Vince Mayle: In concussion protocol
Mayle was forced out of Thursday's game against the Dolphins to undergo concussion protocol, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.
While the severity of the issue is not known at this time, expect the team to air on the side of caution with Mayle. The injury occurred early in the second quarter.
