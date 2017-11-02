Mayle (concussion) was donning a non-contact jersey for Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens listed Mayle as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, and he'll likely continue to face restrictions until he's cleared for contact. Once that happens, Mayle would still have to pass a concussion test conducted by independent neurologist before receiving the green light to play in games. Even at full strength, Mayle is just a depth tight end who sees most of his action on special teams.