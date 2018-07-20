Ravens' Vince Mayle: Removed from PUP list
Mayle (undisclosed) has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Mayle passed a physical Friday morning and presumably will begin practicing within the next few days. He'll need to make a strong impression during training camp, considering Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews (undisclosed) and Nick Boyle are all roster locks, with Maxx Williams also ahead of Mayle in the pecking order at tight end.
More News
-
Ravens' Vince Mayle: Slated to open training camp on PUP list•
-
Ravens' Vince Mayle: Signs ERFA tender•
-
Ravens' Vince Mayle: Active for Week 9•
-
Ravens' Vince Mayle: Questionable to play•
-
Ravens' Vince Mayle: Not taking contact Thursday•
-
Ravens' Vince Mayle: Ruled out for remainder of Thursday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Blount
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Tight end, DST sleeper options
Heath Cummings says tight end and defense could be two of your last three picks and you could...
-
Busts at tight end and DST
Heath Cummings looks for bust candidates at tight end and DST.
-
Tight end and DST breakouts
Heath Cummings looks for the next big thing at tight end and DST.
-
Travis Kelce primed for big year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce this offseason, and the Chiefs tight end is excited...