Mayle (undisclosed) has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Mayle passed a physical Friday morning and presumably will begin practicing within the next few days. He'll need to make a strong impression during training camp, considering Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews (undisclosed) and Nick Boyle are all roster locks, with Maxx Williams also ahead of Mayle in the pecking order at tight end.