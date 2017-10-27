Ravens' Vince Mayle: Ruled out for remainder of Thursday's game
Mayle has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game with a concussion.
With Maxx Williams (ankle) out, Mayle is currently the third tight end on Baltimore's depth chart. His absence should free up snaps for Gavin Escobar.
