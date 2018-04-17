Mayle signed his exclusive-rights tender on Monday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Mayle appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens in 2017, but only saw 21 snaps on offense as his primary responsibilities came on special teams. He currently profiles as Baltimore's No. 3 tight end behind Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams, but that could change depending what the team does in the upcoming draft.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories