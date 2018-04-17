Ravens' Vince Mayle: Signs ERFA tender
Mayle signed his exclusive-rights tender on Monday, according to the league's official transaction log.
Mayle appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens in 2017, but only saw 21 snaps on offense as his primary responsibilities came on special teams. He currently profiles as Baltimore's No. 3 tight end behind Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams, but that could change depending what the team does in the upcoming draft.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...