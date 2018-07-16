Mayle (undisclosed) will begin training camp on the Ravens' Physically Unable to Perform list, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

We're surprised to see Mayle on the PUP list considering the tight end wasn't known to be nursing an injury. Nonetheless, Mayle's lack of availability for the start of training camp figures to put him behind the curve in the fight to secure the No. 4 tight end job in Baltimore.

