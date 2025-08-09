Kwenkeu (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear what type of injury Kwenkeu is working through, but he may have picked up during the Ravens' 24-16 preseason win over the Colts on Thursday, when he finished with one tackle while playing 19 snaps (nine on offense, 10 on special teams). Kwenkeu will look to return to practice and be available for the Ravens' next preseason bout against the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 16.