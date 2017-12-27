Henry had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Saturday's win over the Colts

Henry's season sack total now sits at 3.5, and he's had a fairly productive season for a defensive tackle seeing limited snaps. The 23-year-old shouldn't crack the IDP radar in Week 17 for the Ravens matchup with the Bengals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories