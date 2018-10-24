Henry (back) has the option to return late this season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Henry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a herniated disk in his back. While Henry will be forced to miss eight games while on injured reserve, his season may not be over. The Michigan product still has the option to return for Week 17 and the playoffs if he's far enough in his recovery and if the Ravens still have something to play for.

