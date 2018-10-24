Ravens' Willie Henry: Candidate to return from IR
Henry (back) could be an option to return from injured reserve later this season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The Ravens placed Henry on IR earlier this week after he was diagnosed with a herniated disc. The move to IR will require Henry to miss at least eight weeks, so if he is added back to the active roster in the minimum amount of time, the defensive lineman would only be available for the final two games of the regular season, as well as any postseason contests to follow. The 24-year-old has made just three appearances this season, logging three tackles and a sack.
