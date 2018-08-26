Henry underwent surgery for an umbilical hernia and will be out for several weeks.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Henry will be considered week-to-week once the regular season begins. The second-year defensive lineman was in the hunt for a starting gig thanks to his potential as a run-stuffer. His absence will hurt the defense early; the Ravens open with games against Buffalo's LeSean McCoy, Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, Denver's Devontae Booker and Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell over the first four weeks of the season.