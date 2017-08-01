Ravens' Willie Henry: Healthy, thriving in camp
Henry turned in another impressive practice Tuesday, Garrett Downing of the team's official site reports.
The Michigan product spent his rookie season on injured reserve, but Henry has hit the ground running since the start of camp. Henry (6-3, 300) was a disruptive player in college, racking up 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks from the defensive interior in his final season in Ann Arbor. Baltimore is deep along the defensive line, but Henry can help his cause towards locking down a starting role if he continues to make waves on the practice field.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...
-
Podcast: Lamar Miller a Bust?
Bust alert for Lamar Miller! Will Miller be able to improve upon his disappointing 2016 se...
-
Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy...
-
14-team standard mock draft
It's fun to take fliers on deep sleepers with late-round picks in larger leagues. Jamey Eisenberg...