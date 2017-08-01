Henry turned in another impressive practice Tuesday, Garrett Downing of the team's official site reports.

The Michigan product spent his rookie season on injured reserve, but Henry has hit the ground running since the start of camp. Henry (6-3, 300) was a disruptive player in college, racking up 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks from the defensive interior in his final season in Ann Arbor. Baltimore is deep along the defensive line, but Henry can help his cause towards locking down a starting role if he continues to make waves on the practice field.