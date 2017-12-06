Ravens' Willie Henry: Hops on fumble Sunday
Henry had two tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win against the Lions.
Henry has been a utility asset on the Ravens' defensive line, as he is listed as a backup, but he consistently plays over 40 defensive snaps. The second-year pro has a decent stat line too, with 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries through 10 games.
