Henry (abdomen) could return to practice this week, Clifton Brown of the Raven's official site reports.

Coach John Harbaugh said "there's a chance" that Henry could practice ahead of Week 4's tilt against the Steelers. The second-year defensive lineman is still considered week-to-week as he recovers from sports hernia surgery, but appears to be making progress. Baltimore will slot Henry into the defensive scheme whenever the 2016 fourth-rounder is able to return to the field.