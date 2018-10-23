Ravens' Willie Henry: Nursing back injury
Henry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a back injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
It previously wasn't clear what sort of injury sent Henry to IR. Regardless, the third-year defensive end is now guaranteed to miss at least the next eight games of the season. Look for seventh-round rookie Zach Sieler, who was a two-time consensus All-American during his final two seasons at Ferris State, to get a chance to help fill the 27.3 defensive snaps per game Henry vacated.
