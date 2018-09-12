Ravens' Willie Henry: Ruled out for Thursday
Henry (sports hernia) will not suit up against the Bengals on Thursday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Henry is still recovering from offseason sports hernia surgery and remains week-to-week. The second-year defensive lineman looks in line for a key defensive role whenever he does recover, but Brandon Williams will remain the uncontested starter at Baltimore's right defensive end position for the time being.
