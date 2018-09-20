Henry (abdomen) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Henry continues to recover from sports hernia surgery undergone during the offseason. The second-year defensive lineman should be considered week-to-week, and Brandon Williams will once again receive an increased defensive role in Week 3 while Henry remains sidelined. When Henry is eventually able to get healthy, he's in line to slot in as a key defensive piece for Baltimore.