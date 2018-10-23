Ravens' Willie Henry: Sent to IR
Henry (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
This move comes as a surprise because Henry wasn't listed on the Week 7 injury report and there was no sign that he was injured during Sunday's loss to the Saints. However, Jeff Zrebiec of the The Baltimore Athletic reported that Henry was seen limping around the locker room after the game, suggesting the defensive tackle is nursing a lower-body injury -- and it's also possible this situation could be related to the hernia surgery that caused the defensive tackle to miss the first three games of the season. In any case, Henry's absence should open a door for promising seventh-round rookie Zach Sieler to finally see regular playing time.
