Henry (abdomen) has been ruled out for Baltimore's Week 4 matchup versus the Steelers.

There was a chance that Henry could've returned to practice this week, as head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday, but the defensive lineman apparently needs more time to recover from his sports hernia surgery. The Michigan product has yet to play this season after racking up 33 tackles (24 solo) over 14 games in 2017. In his continued absence, Brandon Williams will likely resume his usual role.

