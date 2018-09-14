Snead secured five of eight targets for 54 yards in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.

By securing nine of 14 targets over his first two games as a Raven, Snead has now surpassed his catch total for all of 2017 n New Orleans. The 25-year-old speedster is working well in concert with Michael Crabtree and John Brown thus far, and his eight targets Thursday were second only to the starting duo. Snead's early involvement is certainly encouraging, and he'll look to continue leveraging his one-on-one matchups against the Broncos in Week 3.