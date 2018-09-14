Ravens' Willie Snead: Another productive outing in loss
Snead secured five of eight targets for 54 yards in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.
By securing nine of 14 targets over his first two games as a Raven, Snead has now surpassed his catch total for all of 2017 n New Orleans. The 25-year-old speedster is working well in concert with Michael Crabtree and John Brown thus far, and his eight targets Thursday were second only to the starting duo. Snead's early involvement is certainly encouraging, and he'll look to continue leveraging his one-on-one matchups against the Broncos in Week 3.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Nabs touchdown•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Held out against Miami•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: No go for Hall of Fame Game•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Won't have offer sheet matched•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Likely headed to Baltimore•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Signs offer sheet with Baltimore•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...