Ravens' Willie Snead: Back for minicamp
Snead (finger) caught passes in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The fact Snead has been cleared to catch passes suggests his surgically repaired finger is no longer a concern. After a 2018 campaign in which his efficiency and production dipped after Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback, Snead's full health should allow him to focus on developing better chemistry with his signal-caller.
