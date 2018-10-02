Snead caught six of seven targets for 56 yards Sunday against the Steelers.

Sunday marked Snead's best performance of the season as he brought in a season-high six grabs and gained a new season-high in yards. Snead has seen between five and eight targets each week through the first four games of the season and is catching just under 70 percent of those looks. He will face off against the Browns in Week 5.

