Snead was held without a catch on just one target and added a two-yard rush Sunday against the Seahawks.

Baltimore attempted its fewest number of passes Sunday as the Ravens leaned heavily on Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram in the run game. With that, there weren't many targets to go around, even with Marquise Brown sidelined. Snead still plays a high snap count (over 60 percent) and is involved in the offense, but he is still a distant third behind Brown and Mark Andrews in terms of targets in a low-volume passing attack. The Ravens are on a bye before returning to action Nov. 3 against the Patriots.