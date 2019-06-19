Ravens' Willie Snead: Caught passes during minicamp
Snead (finger) caught passes in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The fact Snead has been cleared to catch passes suggests his surgically-repaired finger is a thing of the past. After a 2018 campaign in which his efficiency and production dipped after Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback, Snead's full health should allow him to focus on developing better chemistry with his signal caller.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...