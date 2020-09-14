Snead caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a score in Sunday's win over the Browns.

The veteran slot receiver played the second-most snaps among Baltimore receivers Sunday and tied for second on the team in targets as Lamar Jackson was spreading the ball around. Snead was extremely effective with his opportunities, though, as he caught all of his targets including a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Baltimore's passing game still flows through Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown, but Snead is still the primary slot receiver in an explosive aerial attack.