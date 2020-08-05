Snead said he feels faster after losing seven pounds during the offseason, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The change could help Snead gain separation from cornerbacks, but blocking is also a huge part of his distinct role in Greg Roman's offense. Despite signing a one-year, $6 million extension last fall, Snead isn't likely to see a big increase from last year's total of 46 targets.
