Snead caught both of his targets for 20 yards against the Football Team.

The veteran slot receiver has caught all 10 of his targets this season for 117 yards and a touchdown. While that's great efficiency, it also shows that Snead isn't drawing targets at a high rate (2.5 Tar/Game). He hasn't seen more than two targets in any game since the season opener, and he hasn't scored since then, either. Snead is a low-volume slot receiver in this offense. He will face the Bengals on Sunday.