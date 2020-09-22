Snead caught both of his targets for 29 yards Sunday against the Texans.

The veteran slot receiver continues to be effective when targeted, having caught all six of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown through two games. Snead has a catch of at least 20 yards in each game as well. While Snead is effective in his role, it's not a role that adds up to much volume. He ranks fourth on the team in target share and Baltimore has attempted a league-low 50 passes as a team. Snead and the Ravens will take on the Chiefs in Week 3.