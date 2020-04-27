Snead's passing game role will likely be affected by the Ravens' draft, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore nabbed Devin Duvernay and James Proche in the draft, and given that receiver was considered by most to be the Ravens' most pressing need entering the draft, this is a problem for Snead. Both players project to start out in the slot, which is where Snead plays. Duvernay poses the biggest immediate threat as he was taken in the third round and is the second-fastest receiver on the team behind Marquise Brown. Zrebiec notes that Snead's blocking ability is important in Baltimore's offense, so his role isn't completely going away. But from a fantasy aspect, Snead's stock is trending down with the Duvernay and Proche additions.