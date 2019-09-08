Snead brought in two of three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 59-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Snead entered the season as the Ravens' top receiver on the depth chart, but as was demonstrated Sunday, rookie Marquise Brown could make that designation obsolete in short order. However, Snead did make his fantasy mark in Sunday's deconstruction of the Dolphins with a 33-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter, and he could well thrive against plenty of single coverage in many games this season if Brown continues to prove as big a threat as he was Sunday. Snead will look to build on his solid start to the season when the Ravens take on the Cardinals in Week 2.