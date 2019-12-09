Snead caught three of four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Bills.

Snead tied for the team lead in targets, and although none of his catches went for more than seven yards, he salvaged his performance with a short touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. The veteran now has three touchdowns in his last three games, giving him a new career high of five for the season. Snead hasn't surpassed 18 receiving yards in any of his last eight outings, however, and will be a risky fantasy play Thursday against the Jets.