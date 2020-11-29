Snead tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Snead is the most recent Raven to suffer such a fate, ruling him out for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Assuming that contest is played, Baltimore's receiving corps has been whittled down to Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay, Dez Bryant, Miles Boykin and James Proche.

More News