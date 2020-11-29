Snead tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Snead is the most recent Raven to suffer such a fate, ruling him out for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Assuming that contest is played, Baltimore's receiving corps has been whittled down to Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay, Dez Bryant, Miles Boykin and James Proche.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Stays busy Sunday•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Scores twice in loss to Pats•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Makes four grabs in Indy•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Paces team in receiving during loss•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Makes splash play against Eagles•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Held without a catch•