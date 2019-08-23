Ravens' Willie Snead: Gets rested Thursday
Snead did not play in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles.
Baltimore opted to rest several offensive starters Thursday, including Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram. Snead has already locked in a starting role as the slot receiver for the Ravens, so there was little need to expose him to further game action if the purpose of that tilt was to get reps for younger players. It's unclear whether Baltimore will play any starters in its preseason finale, but either way, Snead figures to be on the field when the Ravens open up in Miami on Sept. 8.
