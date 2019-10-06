Snead caught four of five passes for 51 yards during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Steelers.

It doesn't look like much, but Snead's four receptions were his most since Week 16 of the 2018 season. The veteran target is catching passes at an impressive 17.1-yards-per-reception clip, but it's hard to get much consistency in Baltimore's unconventional offense. He has a favorable matchup in Week 6 against a Bengals defense surrendering 12.3 yards per catch, eighth-worst in the league.