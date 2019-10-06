Ravens' Willie Snead: Grabs four passes
Snead caught four of five passes for 51 yards during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Steelers.
It doesn't look like much, but Snead's four receptions were his most since Week 16 of the 2018 season. The veteran target is catching passes at an impressive 17.1-yards-per-reception clip, but it's hard to get much consistency in Baltimore's unconventional offense. He has a favorable matchup in Week 6 against a Bengals defense surrendering 12.3 yards per catch, eighth-worst in the league.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Scores 50-yard TD in garbage time•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: More involved against Chiefs•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Limited impact against Cardinals•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Finds end zone in win•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Gets rested Thursday•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Scores in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...