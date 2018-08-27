Ravens' Willie Snead: Held out against Miami
Snead didn't play in Saturday's preseason win over the Dolphins.
The Ravens held out Snead, Michal Crabtree, John Brown and QB Joe Flacco, with starting RB Alex Collins logging only two snaps. Snead presumably will also sit out the preseason finale, thus finishing the exhibition slate with one catch for eight yards across 29 snaps. He's locked in as Baltimore's slot receiver for a Week 1 home game against the Bills.
