Snead caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Snead actually led all Ravens wide receivers in yardage, with only tight ends Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst surpassing Snead's meager total. Another tough defense looms in Buffalo in Week 14, so Snead will be tough to trust in Baltimore's run-first attack.

