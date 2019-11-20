Snead caught two of three passes for 13 yards during Sunday's 41-7 win over the Texans.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense continue to dazzle, but Snead has largely been left out in the cold. During Baltimore's last five games, during which the team has averaged 36 points per game, Snead is averaging 12.0 total yards per game and hasn't topped 20 yards in a game since Week 5. Snead has the playmaking ability to make a difference even with limited opportunities, but he just hasn't done so down the stretch this season. He shouldn't draw your attention until that changes. Next up is a matchup against the Rams' 15th-ranked pass defense.