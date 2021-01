Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he's hopeful Snead (ankle) will be available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Titans, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Snead missed the Week 17 win over the Bengals after being unable to practice all week. His next step will be to practice in some capacity when the Ravens take the field either Wednesday or Thursday. If Snead ends up missing a second straight game, Dez Bryant and rookie Devin Duvernay will pick up the slack at wide receiver.