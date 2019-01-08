Ravens' Willie Snead: Leads team in catches
Snead recorded a team-high 62 receptions for 651 yards and a touchdown on 91 targets in his first season with the Ravens in 2018.
The former Saint was a consistent contributor in Baltimore's low-volume passing attack this past season. He saw at least five targets in 13 games and caught 64.4 percent of his looks while accounting for 18.5 percent of the team's air yards. Snead's reliable presence over the middle and as a downfield blocker make it likely that he'll be back for the second year of his two-year deal in Baltimore in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...