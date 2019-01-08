Snead recorded a team-high 62 receptions for 651 yards and a touchdown on 91 targets in his first season with the Ravens in 2018.

The former Saint was a consistent contributor in Baltimore's low-volume passing attack this past season. He saw at least five targets in 13 games and caught 64.4 percent of his looks while accounting for 18.5 percent of the team's air yards. Snead's reliable presence over the middle and as a downfield blocker make it likely that he'll be back for the second year of his two-year deal in Baltimore in 2019.