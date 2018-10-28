Snead caught five of 11 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.

Snead saw just one fewer target than John Brown and Michael Crabtree combined on the day but still failed to do much with the opportunity in what was Joe Flacco's worst game of the season in terms of passing yards. The 26-year-old has made at least five grabs in all but two weeks this season but still has not surpassed 60 receiving yards in a single contest. He'll look to break that streak Week 9 at home against Pittsburgh.

