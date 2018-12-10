Ravens' Willie Snead: Leads team in receiving
Snead caught five of seven targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Held to one catch for eight yards over the previous two weeks, Snead led the Ravens in catches, targets and receiving yards in Sunday's narrow defeat. He's still averaging just 2.8 catches for 30 yards per game with Lamar Jackson starting at quarterback, compared to 5.0 catches for 49.8 yards with Joe Flacco (hip) under center. Jackson's ankle injury might open the door for Flacco to rejoin the lineup, but it otherwise seems the Ravens are content to utilize a run-heavy game plan with the rookie taking snaps. Snead does at least get a favorable Week 15 matchup against the burnable Tampa Bay secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.