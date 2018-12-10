Snead caught five of seven targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Held to one catch for eight yards over the previous two weeks, Snead led the Ravens in catches, targets and receiving yards in Sunday's narrow defeat. He's still averaging just 2.8 catches for 30 yards per game with Lamar Jackson starting at quarterback, compared to 5.0 catches for 49.8 yards with Joe Flacco (hip) under center. Jackson's ankle injury might open the door for Flacco to rejoin the lineup, but it otherwise seems the Ravens are content to utilize a run-heavy game plan with the rookie taking snaps. Snead does at least get a favorable Week 15 matchup against the burnable Tampa Bay secondary.