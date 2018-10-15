Snead caught seven of 10 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans.

Snead saw season-highs in both catches and targets and set a new mark for yards as a result. Nevertheless, he still hasn't scored a touchdown since the first week of the year and remains best employed by those in need of a high-floor receiver in PPR leagues. The 25-year-old has at least four catches and 49 yards in all but one game this season and will look to do it again Week 7 against the Saints.