Ravens' Willie Snead: Limited impact against Cardinals
Snead had just one catch for five yards on one target Sunday against the Cardinals.
Marquise Brown is staking his claim to being Baltimore's top receiver over Snead, who has just three catches for 46 yards on four targets to start the year. Snead is tied for fourth on the team in target share and has seen three-or-less targets in six of his last eight regular-season games dating back to last year. It's unlikely that he'll continue to be a non-factor in this offense, but it's fair to wonder whether he'll be anything more than the No.3 target behind Brown and Mark Andrews.
