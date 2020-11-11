Snead secured all four of his targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

Snead had five catches for 106 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 9, but he unsurprisingly fell back down to earth in Indianapolis. The veteran slot man has only eclipsed 50 receiving yards twice this season, and he's only drawn five or more targets on once occasion. While he'll still see regular playing time at New England in Week 10, Snead should be considered a fairly low-ceiling fantasy option.