Snead caught one of two targets for 32 yards Sunday against the Eagles.

Snead was again lightly used Sunday but he managed to make a splash play with a strong run after the catch on a 32-yard gain. He was on the field for 67 percent of the snaps, a slight uptick from his 60 percent clip in Week 5. Snead is on a bye in Week 7 before returning to action in Week 8 against the Steelers, and while he will still see plenty of playing time, the Ravens may start diverting more of their targets to young players like Devin Duvernay.