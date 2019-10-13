Ravens' Willie Snead: Makes three catches
Snead caught three of five targets for 18 yard during sunday's 23-17 win over the Bengals.
Snead finished second on the team in targets, but he did virtually nothing of note as his longest gain went for just 10 yards. The absence of Marquise Brown (ankle) had little impact on usage for the veteran, who had received five targets in two of the previous three games and averaged 53 yards per game over that stretch. Snead is far from a bankable fantasy option seemingly regardless of who's in the lineup, and this should remain the case in next week's away matchup with the Seahawks.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Grabs four passes•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Scores 50-yard TD in garbage time•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: More involved against Chiefs•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Limited impact against Cardinals•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Finds end zone in win•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Gets rested Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...