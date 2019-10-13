Snead caught three of five targets for 18 yard during sunday's 23-17 win over the Bengals.

Snead finished second on the team in targets, but he did virtually nothing of note as his longest gain went for just 10 yards. The absence of Marquise Brown (ankle) had little impact on usage for the veteran, who had received five targets in two of the previous three games and averaged 53 yards per game over that stretch. Snead is far from a bankable fantasy option seemingly regardless of who's in the lineup, and this should remain the case in next week's away matchup with the Seahawks.